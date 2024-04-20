Andreas Christensen Shoots Downs FC Barcelona Exit Talk

Ahead of tomorrow’s El Clasico, a match that will most likely decide the La Liga title this season, FC Barcelona first teamer Andreas Christensen has made a statement about his club future. The Dane disputed narratives linking him with a move away from Catalonia.

See the quote below, via world transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

???? Andreas Christensen: “I have no doubts that I will be at Barça next season”. “I still have two years of contract and I’m happy here, so… zero doubts”. pic.twitter.com/y2DfxG4RlX — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 20, 2024

El Clasico FYIs

Kickoff: Sun Apr. 21, El Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain

FC Barcelona Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Real Madrid Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

La Liga Standing, Form: Real Madrid 1st, 78 pts, WWWWD FC Barcelona 2nd 70 pts WWWWD

Google Result Probability: Real Madrid 55% Draw 23% FC Barcelona 22%

The former Chelsea man, who can play as both a central defender and a defensive midfielder, has been a regular in the first team selections of Xavi since February. While the Catalonians need to sell players this summer, in order to balance the books financially, Christensen will not be one of them.

The Catalan club will not take offers on him.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories