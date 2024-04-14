Ahead of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal clash on Tuesday night, let’s take a look at the all-time series between FC Barcelona and PSG. Barcelona have emerged victorious five times to Paris Saint-Germain’s three. Barca and PSG have played to a stalemate on four previous occasions.

The first leg of this tie was a high-scoring thriller to be sure, and we’re expecting even more excitement the second time around.

FC Barcelona vs PSG FYIs

Kickoff: Tue. April 16, 3pm EST, Olympic Stadium, Barcelona, Spain

Competition: UCL Quarterfinal Leg 2/2

Aggregate: Barca leads 3-2

FC Barcelona Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Team News

Result Probability: PSG 32% Draw 24% FC Barcelona 44%

Of course, it will be hard to duplicate that kind of entertainment in the next leg, as the tie now shifts to Catalonia.

Xavi was able to rotate his side on the weekend, in the win over Cadiz, and now he’s expected to go back to his strongest team possible here, bringing back in all the big guns.

With a team that looks like the projected lineup below, they should be able to finish off this tie.

FC Barcelona Starting XI Prediction vs PSG (UCL Quarterfinals)

Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Pau Cubarsi, Joao Cancelo; Pedri, Frenkie de Jong; Lamine Yamal, Ilkay Gundogan, Raphinha; Robert Lewandowski

