Lionel Messi believes Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr. and Paris Saint-Germain winger Kylian Mbappe will battle it out for the Ballon d’Or award in future years. The Argentine also believes FC Barcelona starlet Lamine Yamal will be in the mix to win the honor, in future years, as well.

He out to know, as he claimed his record setting Ballon d’Or trophy, just beating out Haaland.

Following their historic treble, Manchester City were named Men’s Club of the Year, having also take the plaudit last year. Erling Haaland, who finished runner-up in the Ballon d’Or race, received the Gerd Muller Trophy for scoring the most goals across the 2022/23 season.

With 56 goals, he won the ultimate Golden Boot kind of award. Julian Alvarez, Kevin De Bruyne, Ruben Dias, Ilkay Gundogan, Rodri and Bernardo Silva all joined Haaland on the Ballon d’Or award short list.

It could be hotly contested in the coming years with players like Haaland, Mbappé and Vinicíus Juinor.

There are lots of young players that will fight for the Ballon d’Or,” said Messi.

I also think that Lamine Yamal, who is still very young but who has already played very well with Barcelona and has become an important player [could compete].”

There have already been cries that Haaland really deserved the award this time around, and that Messi’s claiming of the plaudit. Haaland must settle for the Gerd Muller as a consolation prize.

“I couldn’t have scored the number of goals I did last season without all of my teammates and this award is another reminder of the incredible year we all enjoyed together,” the Norwegian said.

“We work hard every day to win every game and every competition we play in, but to not only lift the first Champions League in this Club’s history but also the Premier League and FA Cup is something none of us could have imagined.

“I’m proud of what we achieved as a team last season, but our focus now is on trying to do it all again this year.”

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories