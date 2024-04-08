We’re into the heavyweights only part of the UEFA Champions League competition, with FC Barcelona at Paris Saint-Germain up next in our preview series. By the time this match kicks off, the Blaugranes will have had 11 days off in between matches. It has provided plenty of time for the squad to get fitter, and the likes of Frenkie de Jong (ankle), Andreas Christensen (Achilles injury) and Pedri (thigh injury) have all returned to training now.

It is quite possible that all three could feature at the French capital in midweek.

FC Barcelona at Paris Saint-Germain FYIs

Kickoff: Wed. April 10, 20:00 CET, Parc des Princes, Paris, France

Competition: UCL Quarterfinal Leg 1/2

Injury Lists/Team News Paris Saint-Germain FC Barcelona

Starting XI Predictions: Paris Saint-Germain FC Barcelona

Result Probability: Paris Saint-Germain 49% Draw 25% FC Barcelona 26%

FC Barcelona Team News

The only two players confirmed out for Xavi’s men are Gavi (who has the ACL injury that will keep him out well until the summer…it feels like this article is really focusing on football figures who only have one name here: Xavi, Gavi, Pedri) and Alejandro Balde (hamstring). However, there are major disciplinary concerns here. No one is suspended for this leg of the tie, but there are seven players who are just one booking away from being banned for the second leg.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

