You know what they say about visiting Paris in the spring time. Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong recorded a song called “April in Paris” for a reason. Of course, FC Barcelona are heading to the city of lights on a business trip. There is not going to be anything romantic or touristy about their tussle with PSG at the Parc des Princes.

Barca badly needs this tie, as this competition remains their best chance at really winning something of significance this season.

FC Barcelona at PSG FYIs

Kickoff: Wed. April 10, 20:00 CET, Parc des Princes, Paris, France

Competition: UCL Quarterfinal Leg 1/2

Injury Lists/Team News Paris Saint-Germain FC Barcelona

Starting XI Predictions: Paris Saint-Germain FC Barcelona

Result Probability: PSG 49% Draw 25% FC Barcelona 26%

Of course, Les Parisiens remain the biggest side in Europe never to have won this competition, so they want Ol’ Big Ears as much as anybody, if not more.

In terms of our Catalan Club starting lineup prediction, we’re thinking the Flying Dutchman, the midfield maestro Frenkie de Jong makes his return here.

The former Ajax man and Manchester United transfer target has suffered through an injury riddled season. Maybe now it’ll be the start of smoother sailing for him.

FC Barcelona Starting XI Prediction at PSG (UCL Quarterfinals)

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen; Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Pau Cubarsi, Joao Cancelo; Fermin Lopez, Frenkie de Jong, Ilkay Gundogan; Raphinha, Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories