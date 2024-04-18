Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona: El Clasico Team News

El Clasico is always massive, no matter when and where it is staged, but Sunday’s edition takes on another level of significance. Real Madrid enter this monumental clash eight points clear of FC Barcelona at the top of the table.

Once this match is in the books, there will be six games (and hence 18 points possible) left in the La Liga season.

El Clasico FYIs

Kickoff: Sun Apr. 21, El Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain

La Liga Standing, Form: Real Madrid 1st, 78 pts, WWWWD FC Barcelona 2nd 70 pts WWWWD

Google Result Probability: Real Madrid 55% Draw 23% FC Barcelona 22%

You can do the math, but basically, Barca are done unless they win, take all three points and narrow that gap to five. If the margin stays at eight or Madrid extends the gap to 11, then it is good night, go home, drive safely on the league title race.

Real Madrid would be champions-in-waiting at that point.

El Clasico Team News

Dani Carvajal is suspended for Los Blancos here. Otherwise the player availability situation remains unchanged here for both sides. Alejandro Balde and Gavi remain out as long-term injury absentees for Barca. Ditto for Thibaut Courtois and David Alaba at Madrid. Anyway, happy El Clasico weekend everyone.

El Clasico Prediction: Real Madrid 1, FC Barcelona 1

