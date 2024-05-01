As you have obviously heard by this time, Xavi changed his mind, and decided to stay at FC Barcelona after all. It will be interesting to see the team responds now, starting with a big fixture against Girona on Saturday. They don’t have any new injury concerns at this time, but do have three players who are at risk of suspension, due to yellow card accumulation.

Ilkay Gundogan, Andreas Christensen and Oriol Romeu are all a booking away from getting hit with a match ban.

FC Barcelona at Girona FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. May 4, 6:30 CET, Estadi Montilivi, Girona, Spain

Preview Material: Team News for Both Clubs Barca Starting XI Prediction

La Liga Standing, Form: Girona 3rd, 71 pts, WDWWL FC Barcelona 2nd, 73 pts, WLWWW

Google Result Probability: Girona 35% Draw 25% FC Barcelona 40%

With that in mind, here is how we see Xavi shaping up his team for the weekend clash that could go a long way towards determining who finishes second this season.

FC Barcelona Starting XI Prediction at Girona

Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Pau Cubarsi, Joao Cancelo; Pedri, Ilkay Gundogan, Andreas Christensen; Joao Felix, Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski

