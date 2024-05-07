Newcastle United Team News vs Brighton: Trippier, Schar, Targett

Saturday could finally be the day, maybe that Kieran Trippier finally returns to action for Newcastle United. His status has been mysterious ever since he hurt his foot, and his prospective/potential comeback keeps getting delayed.

The Trippier timeline just keeps getting pushed back. Manager Eddie Howe gave an update a few days ago.

Newcastle United vs Brighton & Hove Albion FYIs

Kickoff: Saturday, May 11, 3pm, St. James Park, Newcastle, UK

Google Result Probability: Newcastle 47% Draw 25% Brighton 28%

Premier League Form, Standing: Newcastle 6th, 56 pts WWLWW Brighton 11th 47 pts WLLDL

Newcastle Team News

“Kieran hasn’t trained with the group this week; he’s been away training by himself with our physio,” he said. “We anticipate he’ll be back next week, hopefully. He could be involved before the end of the season.”

On the same day, we learned that Fabian Schar (thigh) will be out for the rest of the season.

“Fabian will miss a period of time with a minor hamstring problem,” said Howe. “He won’t be available tomorrow, and I doubt we’lll see him again this season.”

Meanwhile Matt Targett (Achilles tendonitis) is still out, with no timeline for return. Finally, the following Newcastle players: Lewis Miley, Joseph Willock (Achilles), Jamall Lascelles (knee) and Sven Botman (also a knee) are done for the season.

