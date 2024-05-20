Newcastle United and former Tottenham Hotspur) right back Kieran Trippier said the friendly being waged this week in Australia, between his current and former teams, is not ideal. Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou responded to those comments: “Our situation is a bit different from Newcastle’s. They’ve had a European season, Champions League, it’s been a big season. We haven’t. It’s no secret part of this [is] exposure but also revenue for us.

“I certainly wouldn’t have allowed it to happen if we were in Europe this year and had a bigger game schedule. I probably would have said no to it.

Postseason Friendly FYIs

Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United

Kickoff (local day and time): Thurs May 23, 7:45pm, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, Australia

Postecoglu continued:

“And I don’t think the club would have expected us to go. If we’re in Europe next year, I don’t think you’ll be seeing this happen.I don’t think it’s ideal. But I think each situation is unique. For us, on the back of our season, to play one more game two days after the end of the season, there is substance to it for us.”

Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction vs Newcastle United

Alfie Whiteman; Pedro Porro, Radu Dragusin, Micky van de Ven, Emerson Royal; Rio Kyerematen, Pape Matar Sarr, Oliver Skipp; Brennan Johnson, Dane Scarlett, Bryan Gil

