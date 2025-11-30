Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope is the main storyline, at least injury/fitness wise, ahead of their clash versus Tottenham Hotspur. Pope missed the 4-1 win over Everton with a nagging groin injury, and that same issue could to keep him out again in midweek.

In addition to Nick Pope, Sven Botman also faces a late fitness test here, due to his lower back problem.

Tottenham Hotspur at Newcastle United FYIs

Kick: Tuesday, December 2, 2025 8:15 PM Local Time, St. James Park, Newcastle, UK

Team News: Tottenham Newcastle

Starting XI Predictions: Tottenham Newcastle

Premier League Standing: Tottenham Hotspur 12th, 18 pts Newcastle United 13th, 18 pts

Google Result Probability: Tottenham Hotspur 21% Newcastle United 56% Draw 23%

“Sven has been nursing a back problem for the last few days,” Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said on Friday.

Otherwise the situation remains the same, in terms of who is available and unavailable. Howe did provide updates on a few players on Friday though, including Yoane Wissa and his knee situation, saying:

“Yoane is doing well, and trained with us for the first time when we came back from Marseille. Hopefully, he will train again today. We were really pleased with how he looked. We have got a date in mind, but we will keep that to ourselves.”

And Kieran Trippier, who is dealing with a hamstring injury: “Kieran had a scan on his hamstring, and we think it is roughly about a month, give or take.”

Howe also covered Emil Krafth, and his knee injury, saying: “Emil came back from international duty with a knee issue. We don’t think it’s anything too serious. He has had a scan, but this game will probably be too soon.”

Shifting gears to Tottenham, Cristian Romero returns from suspension and that will provide a big boost.

Meanwhile Dominic Solanke (ankle), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), James Maddison (ACL), Radu Dragusin (fitness), Kota Takai (thigh) and Yves Bissouma remain sidelined.

