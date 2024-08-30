Newcastle Team News vs Tottenham: Dubravka, Willock, Schar

Joe Willock suffered a thigh injury in Newcastle United’s League Cup win over Nottingham Forest in midweek. Although he scored the Magpies only goal, just a few minutes in, but had to be subbed off after just 15 minutes. According to manager Eddie Howe, the Willock situation is “a huge blow for him and for us.”

He went on to say that it doesn’t look good.

Tottenham Hotspur at Newcastle United FYIs

Kick: Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024 12:30 PM Local Time, St. James Park, Newcastle, UK

Team News: Tottenham Newcastle

Starting XI Predictions: Tottenham Newcastle

PL Standing: Tottenham 5th, 4 pts Newcastle 6th, 4 pts

Form Guide: Tottenham DW Newcastle WD

Google Result Probability: Tottenham 38% Newcastle 38% Draw 24%

Newcastle United Team News

Otherwise the rest of the injury situation tells a very different story.

The international break comes at a good time for Newcastle United, who have several players out injured right now, but could Callum Wilson (lower back) and Martin Dubravka (head/face) could return in the next match after the Sept. internationals.

Although they will miss Sunday’s clash with Tottenham. As will Fabian Schar, who is suspended here.

