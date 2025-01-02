Newcastle United Starting XI Prediction at Tottenham

Newcastle United do have their fair share of injuries to contend with, but no new concerns as they head into their first fixture of 2025. The Geordies are heading to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to take on a sliding Spurs side.

This Saturday lunchtime affair is a matchup of two sides that entered the season with, most likely, pretty similar expectations.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United FYIs

Kick: Saturday, Jan 4, 2025 12:30 PM, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London UK

Team News: Tottenham Newcastle

Starting XI Predictions: Tottenham Newcastle

PL Standing: Tottenham Hotspur 11th, 24 pts Newcastle United 5th, 32 pts

Form Guide: Tottenham LWLLD Newcastle LWWWW

Google Result Probability: Tottenham Hotspur 33% Newcastle United 42% Draw 25%

But it’s Newcastle who are on the right track, as they have a good chance of getting back into the Champions League next season. What’s the winning hand for manager Eddie Howe to play in order to progress along that path?

We think it looks like this.

Newcastle United Starting XI Prediction

Martin Dubravka; Tino Livramento, Kelly, Dan Burn, Lewis Hall; Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali, Joelinton; Jacob Murphy, Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon

