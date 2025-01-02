Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction vs Newcastle United

New Year, new you, right? It is the season for New Year’s resolutions, and that means everyone tries to believe that they now have a clean slate to work with, and that a chance to set, and hopefully reach, new goals. For Tottenham Hotspur that all starts with a visit from Newcastle United.

Tottenham Hotspur at Newcastle United FYIs

Kick: Saturday, Jan 4, 2025 12:30 PM, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London UK

Team News for Both Sides: go here

Starting XI Predictions: Tottenham Newcastle

PL Standing: Tottenham Hotspur 11th, 24 pts Newcastle United 5th, 32 pts

Form Guide: Tottenham LWLLD Newcastle LWWWW

Google Result Probability: Tottenham Hotspur 33% Newcastle United 42% Draw 25%

Pulling off an upset win here would be huge for boosting morale. What starting lineup puts the best foot forward? How does Ange Postecoglu lead with strength from the off?

We’re guessing that this below is answer.

Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction

Fraser Forster; Pedro Porro, Archie Gray, Radu Dragusin, Djed Spence; Dejan Kulusevski, Pape Mater Sarr, James Maddison; Brennan Johnson, Dominic Solanke, Heung-Min Son

