Newcastle United Starting XI Prediction vs Tottenham Hotspur

As the 2023-24 season heads into the run-in, starting with a league fixture at home versus Tottenham, Newcastle United and their fans will probably ponder what might have been. Had they not been so severely stricken with injuries, all season long, what might have been?

Would they have been able to retain a place in the UEFA Champions League? Hard to say, but the chance of making Conference League is still there for the taking. While the odds might not be the greatest for Europa League qualification, it is still also a possibility.

Kick: Saturday, Apr. 13, 2024 12:30 PM Local Time, St. James Park, Newcastle

PL Standing: Tottenham 4th, 60 pts Newcastle 8th, 47 pts

Form Guide: Tottenham WDWLW Newcastle WDWLW

Google Result Probability: Tottenham 42% Newcastle 35% Draw 23%

Eddie Howe, making the best of what’s around, who he still has to work with, just needs to go all in, balls to the wall, leave it all out on the pitch (pick your monstrously shopworn cliche) down the stretch here.

Martin Dubravka; Emil Krafth, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn, Lewis Hall; Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Elliot Anderson; Anthony Gordon, Alexander Isak, Harvey Barnes

