Tottenham Hotspur at Newcastle United Predicted Starting XIs

Tottenham Hotspur visits Newcastle United in a matchup of two sides meeting on very even, level ground, but heading in opposite directions. Tottenham are in free fall right now, winless in their past four, and six of the past seven. So after a hot start, a decline has now set in. Newcastle aren’t exactly on an escalator up right now, this much is true, but they’re in a better place now than they were in August and September. .

Tottenham Hotspur at Newcastle United FYIs

Kick: Tuesday, December 2, 2025 8:15 PM Local Time, St. James Park, Newcastle, UK

Team News: Tottenham Newcastle

Starting XI Predictions: Tottenham Newcastle

Premier League Standing: Tottenham Hotspur 12th, 18 pts Newcastle United 13th, 18 pts

Google Result Probability: Tottenham Hotspur 21% Newcastle United 56% Draw 23%

Both teams have exactly 18 points, and they sit on the second page of the standings. Let’s see if someone who gets a W here, and if so, propels that towards making a real move.

Predicted Starting XIs

Tottenham Hotspur

Guglielmo Vicario; Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Destiny Udogie; Pape Matar Sarr, Rodrigo Bentancur; Mohamed Kudus, Lucas Bergvall, Richarlison; Randal Kolo Muani

Newcastle United

Aaron Ramsdale; Valentino Livramento, Fabian Schar, Malick Thiaw, Dan Burn; Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali, Lewis Miley; Anthony Elanga, Nick Woltemade, Anthony Gordon

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN.

Related Posts via Categories