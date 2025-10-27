The injured list, when you combine both teams, is a bit lengthy for Wednesday night, when Newcastle United hosts Tottenham Hotspur in the League/EFL/Carabao Cup. So with that in mind, let’s just dive straight in, starting with the latest injury concern- Sven Botman.

“I think he’s OK, yes,” Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe said of the head injury to Botman. “There was no concussion. It was a cut, but a very good decision from the on-field physio to recommend I take him off.”

League Cup 4th Round FYIs

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Kickoff: Wed. Oct. 29th, 9pm, St. James Park, Newcastle, UK

Preview Material for Both Sides: Team News Starting Lineup Predictions

Tottenham Team News

Given that there is no concussion, and thus no concussion protocol to follow, the situation with Botman isn’t all that concerning, really. He should be able to pass a late fitness. On the other end of the spectrum, Yoane Wissa, Lewis Hall, Tino Livramento and Harrison Ashby remain sidelined.

Shifting gears to Tottenham, defenders Cristian Romero (groin) and Destiny Udogie (knee) are back “on the [training pitch]”, but with “no timeframe” to return, according to manager Thomas Frank. In other words, they’re both strong doubts to feature in this clash.

Elsewhere Dominic Solanke (ankle) is making “steps forward, [taking] it step by step.” He likely won’t be risked in this match.

Otherwise, the injury situation with Spurs remains the same. Yves Bissouma, James Maddison, Ben Davies, Kota Takai, Dejan Kulusevski and Radu Dragusin remain out of commission.

