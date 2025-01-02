The season of woes continues for Tottenham Hotspur, who have a new duo of unavailable players, ahead of the home clash versus Newcastle United in Destiny Udogie and Djed Spence. Plus there has been a setback in the recovery of Ben Davies. Let’s get you caught up.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United FYIs

Kick: Saturday, Jan 4, 2025 12:30 PM, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London UK

Starting XI Predictions: Tottenham Newcastle

PL Standing: Tottenham Hotspur 11th, 24 pts Newcastle United 5th, 32 pts

Form Guide: Tottenham LWLLD Newcastle LWWWW

Google Result Probability: Tottenham Hotspur 33% Newcastle United 42% Draw 25%

Team News for Both Sides

Udogie is out indefinitely, with a hamstring injury, Spurs boss Ange Postecoglu confirmed.

“I think it’s a hamstring,” the big Aussie said this past weekend.

“Again, like I said, we’ve been relying on a core group of players because we just haven’t had the ability to rotate, so at some point, it was going to catch up with us. Unfortunately, it caught up with Destiny.”

And Davies (thigh muscle injury) had been on the comeback trail, but now he’s out until mid-January.

“No, he’s ruled out,” Postecoglu said in the same press conference. Unfortunately, he had a setback in training, so he’s probably out for another couple of weeks.

Otherwise nothing new here. Shifting gears to Newcastle, their injury/availability/fitness situation remains the same as it was over the weekend.

