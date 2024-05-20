Newcastle United have excluded their contingent of walking wounded from their trip to Melbourne, Australia for a friendly against Tottenham Hotspur. That’s not news, nor is it surprising. What is news is how the following five players also won’t be making the trip Down Under: Anthony Gordon, Fabian Schar, Martin Dubravka, Loris Karius, and Sean Longstaff.

The Geordies just finished a very injury-plagued season, and the last thing they need is to risk more players getting hurt right now.

Postseason Friendly FYIs

Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United

Kickoff (local day and time): Thurs May 23, 7:45pm, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, Australia

Team News: Tottenham Newcastle

Starting XI Predictions: Tottenham Newcastle

Premier League Finishes Tottenham 5th Newcastle 7th

Series History: Newcastle wins 62 Draws 34 Tottenham wins 74

Newcastle United Team News

Especially so for an exhibition match that many believe shouldn’t even be staged right now. It is rare to see a friendly just after Championship Sunday. This practice game would have made more sense to be staged in mid-to-late July.

And as this will be played in Australia, and everything relates to The Simpsons, at least in our eyes…

…”I see you’ve played knifey-spooney before.”

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories