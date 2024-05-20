Tottenham Team News vs Newcastle: Hojbjerg, Romero

A postseason friendly? Really? Why? Well, you know why- more marketing exposure. Yes, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United will battle each other down under, in match that means nothing other than whatever box office it directly and indirectly happens to brings in. Spurs jetted off to Australia immediately after their Championship Sunday win over Sheffield United. Cristian Romero and Pierre-Emile Højbjerg the only notable absentees on the 24-man travel squad.

As expected, Tottenham will not take their contingent of injured players, which is now nine strong.

Postseason Friendly FYIs

Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United

Kickoff (local day and time): Thurs May 23, 7:45pm, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, Australia

Team News: Tottenham Newcastle

Starting XI Predictions: Tottenham Newcastle

Premier League Finishes Tottenham 5th Newcastle 7th

Tottenham Team News

That list now consists of Destiny Udogie, Timo Werner, Ben Davies, Richarlison, Yves Bissouma, Giovani Lo Celso, Fraser Forster, Ryan Sessegnon and Manor Solomon. The staging of this match has drawn a lot of criticism, from numerous corners, including environmentalists (as there is a lot of jet fuel being thrust into the atmosphere for a mere exhibition).

However, defenders of the idea of this match point to it taking place in Spurs manager Ange Postecoglu’s hometown, and the feel good story that provides.

