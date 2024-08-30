Newcastle United hosts Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday in one of the more interesting fixtures of the Premier League weekend. It’s a battle of 5th versus 6th place in the table, as two big money clubs will clash, ahead of the first international break of the season.
Let’s run through all the need to knows here, and then try and predict the two first teams.
Tottenham Hotspur at Newcastle United FYIs
Kick: Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024 12:30 PM Local Time, St. James Park, Newcastle, UK
Team News: Tottenham Newcastle
PL Standing: Tottenham Hotspur 5th, 4 pts Newcastle United 6th, 4 pts
Form Guide: Tottenham DW Newcastle WD
Google Result Probability: Tottenham Hotspur 38% Newcastle United 38% Draw 24%
What does the strongest possible selected by Eddie Howe and Ange Postecoglu look like? We’re guessing below….
Starting XI Predictions
Tottenham Hotspur
Gugliemo Vicario; Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Radu Dragusin, Destiny Udogie; Pape Matar Sarr, Yves Bissouma, James Maddison; Dejan Kulusevski, Heung-Min Son, Brennan Johnson
Newcastle United
Nick Pope; Tino Livramento, Dan Burn, Emil Krafth, Lewis Hall; Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton; Jacob Murphy, Alexander Isak, Harvey Barnes
