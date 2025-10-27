Tottenham Hotspur at Newcastle United Predicted Starting XIs

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur is the standout fixture of the fourth round of the Carabao Cup. You have the current holders in Newcastle hosting a much-improved team in Tottenham. Spurs are currently third in the Premier League table, and under first year manager Thomas Frank, the improvement has been substantial. They are legitimate in 2025-26, and both of these sides could easily win this entire tournament.

The winner of this one will definitely be battle tested for the quarterfinal round. Let’s take a look at who Frank, and Eddie Howe as well, could select in the first team.

League Cup 4th Round FYIs

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Kickoff: Wed. Oct. 29th, 9pm, St. James Park, Newcastle, UK

Preview Material for Both Sides: Team News

Starting Lineup Predictions for Both Sides

Tottenham Hotspur

Antonin Kinsky; Djed Spence, Kevin Danso, Micky van de Ven, Archie Gray; Rodrigo Bentancur, Pape Matar Sarr; Brennan Johnson, Lucas Bergvall, Wilson Odobert; Richarlison

Newcastle United

Aaron Ramsdale; Emil Krafth, Malick Thiaw, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn; Joelinton, Joe Willock, Joe Miley; Anthony Elanga, William Osula, Harvey Barnes

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

