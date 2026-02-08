Tottenham Hotspur didn’t just lose a match at Manchester United yesterday. They also lost the services of a couple key players (Destiny Udogie and Cristian Romero) for the next match, Tuesday night versus Newcastle United. Romero is more about red cards than diamonds and hearts! In getting booked for his second one this season (fourth in his Premier League career, sixth in his stint with Tottenham), the central defender is now suspended for the next four, starting in midweek.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United FYIs

Kick: Tuesday, Feb 10, 2025 7:30 PM, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London UK

PL Standing: Tottenham Hotspur 14th, 29 pts Newcastle United 12th, 33 pts

Form Guide: Tottenham LLDDL Newcastle WDLLL

Google Result Probability: Tottenham Hotspur 34% Newcastle United 39% Draw 27%

Spurs Team News

As for Udogie, the poor guy is just extremely injury prone. He just can’t a break.

“We will assess him tomorrow,” Spurs manager Thomas Frank said yesterday, of Udogie’s thigh injuiry. “So, of course, I will probably see you [media] guys in two days’ time or less, and then we’ll know more. We’ll assess him tomorrow.”

So he’s ruled out, and a very long injured list in North London, now gets even longer.

To list it out again, the walking wounded consists of: Richarlison (thigh), Pedro Porro (thigh), Kevin Danso (toe) James Maddison (knee), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Mohammed Kudus (thigh), Rodrigo Bentancur (thigh), Ben Davies (ankle) and Lucas Bergvall (ankle).

So that’s 10 players out injured, and 11 unavailable, in total. There is some good news though- Djed Spence, touch-and-go with a calf injury, should be ready to go for this one.

Newcastle Team News

There are no real changes here, to speak of, but manager Eddie Howe gave the following update on Lewis Miley and his knee injury on Friday: “We’ll find out today… I’m awaiting an update on him, but again it’s not a serious injury, and we hope he’ll be back very soon.”

He won’t be back for this match. Neither will the following longer-term injury absentees:

Joelinton (groin), Emil Krafth (knee), Tino Livramento (thigh), Fabian Schar (ankle) and Anthony Gordon (thigh).

