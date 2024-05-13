It is too bad that Manchester United kind of phoned it in here these past few weeks. A berth in the Europa League was right there for the taking, with Wednesday’s match against Newcastle United once having a lot more meaning. This could have been the sixth place decider, which ok, doesn’t sound super exciting, but hey, it would have been something.

Man United vs Newcastle United FYIs

Kick: Wed. May 15, 8pm, Old Trafford, Manchester, UK

Team News: Man United Newcastle

Starting XI Predictions: Man United Newcastle

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Google Result Probability: Man United 38% Draw 23% Newcastle 39%

PL Form: Man United LDWDD Tottenham DWWLW

PL Standing: Man United 8th, 57 pts Newcastle 6th 57 pts

United have already broken the club’s record for Premier League single season losses (14) and there are still two matches left to play. Now their only route into any European competition at all is through the FA Cup.

If they can pull off a massive upset and win the Manchester Derby tournament final, they’d have an auto-berth in the Europa League.

Man United Starting XI Prediction vs Newcastle United

Andre Onana; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Jonny Evans, Willy Kambwala, Diogo Dalot; Kobbie Mainoo, Scott McTominay; Christian Eriksen, Amad Diallo, Alejandro Garnacho; Rasmus Hojlund

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories