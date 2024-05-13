It is too bad that Manchester United kind of phoned it in here these past few weeks. A berth in the Europa League was right there for the taking, with Wednesday’s match against Newcastle United once having a lot more meaning. This could have been the sixth place decider, which ok, doesn’t sound super exciting, but hey, it would have been something.
Man United vs Newcastle United FYIs
Kick: Wed. May 15, 8pm, Old Trafford, Manchester, UK
Team News: Man United Newcastle
Starting XI Predictions: Man United Newcastle
Google Result Probability: Man United 38% Draw 23% Newcastle 39%
PL Form: Man United LDWDD Tottenham DWWLW
PL Standing: Man United 8th, 57 pts Newcastle 6th 57 pts
United have already broken the club’s record for Premier League single season losses (14) and there are still two matches left to play. Now their only route into any European competition at all is through the FA Cup.
If they can pull off a massive upset and win the Manchester Derby tournament final, they’d have an auto-berth in the Europa League.
Man United Starting XI Prediction vs Newcastle United
Andre Onana; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Jonny Evans, Willy Kambwala, Diogo Dalot; Kobbie Mainoo, Scott McTominay; Christian Eriksen, Amad Diallo, Alejandro Garnacho; Rasmus Hojlund
