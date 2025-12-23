Man United Predicted Starting XI, Match Preview vs Newcastle

Typically, Boxing Day is one of the most action-packed dates on the Premier League calendar. This year, there is just one match, Newcastle United at Manchester United. It’s all a part of Festive Fixtures, a period that sees a high amount of games scheduled over a short period of time, on the heels of Christmas. It continues into the New Year, and basically, it’s staggered perfectly for television.

Tis the season for excess, all around, and television coverage of the Premier League is no different.

Manchester United vs Newcastle United FYIs

Kickoff: Boxing Day, Friday December 26, 8pm, Old Trafford, Stretford, UK

Google Result Probability: Man United 39% Draw 26% Newcastle United 35%

PL Form: Man United WDWDL Newcastle United WDWLD

PL Standing: Man United 7th, 26 pts Newcastle United 11th 23 pts

Chances are, at any given time over the week or two, there is a decent probability that you’ll be able to find a Premier League match airing.

Man United Predicted Starting XI vs Newcastle United

Senne Lammens; Leny Yoro, Ayden Heaven, Luke Shaw; Patrick Dorgu, Manuel Ugarte, Casemiro, Diogo Dalot; Matheus Cunha, Mason Mount, Benjamin Sesko

