If Manchester United do have a true talisman, then it is probably midfielder Bruno Fernandes. So he will certainly be missed while he recovers from a thigh injury. Fernandes will miss the Boxing Day clash at home to Newcastle United and likely some time beyond that as well.

“Bruno has an injury that we need to assess,” United manager Ruben Amorim said after the loss at Aston Villa on Sunday.

Manchester United vs Newcastle United

Kickoff: Boxing Day, Friday December 26, 8pm, Old Trafford, Stretford, UK



“I think he’s not going to play for a few games, but we’ll see. Last year we had the same situation at this time, so it is not going to kill us – it is going to make us stronger.”

Other than Bruno Fernandes, there is only one United injury news item, and that’s Kobbie Mainoo. Hard to say when he’ll be fully recovered from his calf problem, and ready to play again.

“He got an injury in the last training [session],” Amorim said on Sunday. “After training, he went to the doctor, and he got something in his calf. We are going to assess, but he is out of this game.”

Elsewhere Casemiro returns from suspension on Friday while Matthijs de Ligt and Harry Maguire remain sidelined due to injuries.

And of course, Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo and Noussair Mazraoui are away at the Africa Cup of Nations.

