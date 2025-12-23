Newcastle Predicted Starting XI, Match Preview at Man United

Newcastle United head to Manchester United on Boxing Day, in the next edition of a series that has strongly gone in their favor recently. Newcastle have beaten United in five of their past six, across all competitions. So while manager Eddie Howe has to feel pretty good about his side’s chances on Friday, the Geordies have had major issue closing games out this season.

A lot of times this season, Newcastle just can’t close the deal, as they’ve yielded 13 points from winning positions so far this term.

Manchester United vs Newcastle United FYIs

Kickoff: Boxing Day, Friday December 26, 8pm, Old Trafford, Stretford, UK

Team News: Manchester United Newcastle United

Starting Lineup Predictions: Manchester United Newcastle United

5 Christmas Related Moments in Manchester United History: go here

Google Result Probability: Man United 39% Draw 26% Newcastle United 35%

PL Form: Man United WDWDL Newcastle United WDWLD

PL Standing: Man United 7th, 26 pts Newcastle United 11th 23 pts

“I don’t think we’ve necessarily just got problems, we’ve got strengths as well,” Howe said.

“My glass is very much half-full presently. I know everyone else might have a different opinion, but I feel we’re improving, I feel we’ve been moving in the right direction.

“We have got lots of work to do to be the team that we ultimately want to be. That’s consistently winning, and that’s what’s eluded us this season, the ability to put winning runs together, which I think is the defining thing we need to do.”

Newcastle United Predicted Starting XI at Manchester United

Nick Pope; Lewis Miley, Fabian Schar, Malick Thiaw, Lewis Hall; Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton; Jacob Murphy, Yoane Wissa, Anthony Gordon

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, RG.org and Ratings.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

Related Posts via Categories