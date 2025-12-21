We all “need a little Christmas, right this very minute,” as this has not been the greatest of seasons for Manchester United. You knew the trip to Aston Villa was going to be a tough assignment, and getting a result was going to be a challenge. Maybe the Boxing Day fixture against Newcastle United will turn out better?

While Sunday brought no jubilation, the Christmas season is still upon us.

So with that here are four recent instances of past Christmas joy at Man United. As always, click on the subhead where linked to see/read/learn more about all of these special MUFC Yuletide moments.

This was really cool, and perhaps the greatest “team effort” Christmas card I’ve even seen.

They placed everybody in the main stand at Old Trafford to pull this off, and the result is fantastic!

The much reviled (and deservedly so) Ed Woodward infamously said that the club’s commercial interests and financial results are largely independent of how the team actually performs.

He’s right of course, but no one wants to give any credit to a soulless Fin Bro who only got a job in football as a direct favor for helping the Glazers find the requisite financial loopholes in order to complete the takeover of the club.

This awesome digital Christmas greeting in 2022 is a classic example of the club still being elite at marketing and promotion…despite lacking in actual results on the pitch.

Maybe the nicest guy in Man United player history, Mata will forever be one of football’s all-time great human beings. And here are two examples, both embodying the spirit of Christmas.

Juan Mata handed out scarves and Christmas gifts to underprivileged children.

A prolific blogger, Mata always had a lot of meaningful things to say online. His Christmas greeting in 2017 was no exception.

Busby Babes Era Yuletide Triumphs

Christmas Day football in England doesn’t happen anymore; at least in the top flight. It’s a tradition that ended a long time ago. However, in the 1950s, during the peak of the Busby Babes era, it was a regular occurence.

In 1952, United beat Sheffield Wednesday 5-2. Interesting numerology there.

However, their final Christmas Day game was in 1957, when they beat Luton Town 3-0, in a match that featured Duncan Edwards and Sir Bobby Charlton.

The two sides played to a 2-2 draw in a reverse fixture the very next day (Boxing Day).

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, RG.org and Ratings.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

Related Posts via Categories