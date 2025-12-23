Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope could return to action on Friday, when his side visits Manchester United. The Geordies shotstopper has been sidelined for awhile with a groin injury. “He’s doing well, he’s back on the grass and diving around and kicking,” Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said on Friday.

“Whether he makes this game or not, I’m not sure.”

The game Howe referred to was the 2-2 draw with Chelsea on Saturday, and if Pope just missed out on making the squad for that match, then it stands to reason that he could be fine for this match. Howe gave another major injury update during his Friday news conference, on Valentino Livramento and his knee problem.

“I don’t think it’s a serious injury, but the complication is that Tino has injured that knee before in a similar area, which makes the potential recovery time a little bit longer,” Howe said. “I don’t think we’ll see him possibly until 2026.”

It will likely be a mid-to-late January return for him.

Otherwise the injury situation remains the same for Newcastle, with the following players remaining sidelined: Kieran Trippier (thigh), William Osula (ankle), Jamaal Lascelles (muscular issue), Sven Botman (lower back) and Dan Burn (ribs).

In other words, this team has a lot of players out injured right now. They are not in a good place, in terms of squad depth and fitness.

