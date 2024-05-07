Mason Greenwood Not Returning to United After Loan Deal Expires

Once his loan deal expires, at the end of the season, Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood will not be returning to the club. Instead he will be staying at Getafe, for at least until January, maybe for a whole additional season. That is according to Angel Torres, the President of the La Liga club.

United, who sent him away last August on a temporary basis, will not be bringing the controversial (to put it very mildly) goal-scorer back to Old Trafford, and the feeling is apparently mutual.

“If it was up to the lad, his parents and the club [Getafe], I think he would continue for another year,” Torres said in an interview with Radio Marca.

“But regarding Manchester [United], the news that we have from last week where the [Getafe] sporting director went to England to see some games and was with them, is that if a good offer comes along, they would want to sell because he is not going to go back there [to Manchester].

“We’ll have to wait until the end of June. The family and the player are very comfortable and very happy here, with our fans. When he came here, he hadn’t played for 16 months. He has recovered his form, he has scored eight league goals and two in the Copa.

“The people and the coach are very happy with him. I think he will remain with us for another season, or at least until January. He is a good footballer.”

Mason Greenwood has found his form again, to some extent, after being out of football for a season and a half.

In January 2022, Greenwood was arrested on suspicion of raping and assaulting his romantic partner, Harriet Robson, and later on suspicion of sexual assault and making death threats. At that point he was dropped from both United and England.

He was then criminally charged in October of 2022 with attempted rape, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and controlling and coercive behaviour. In February of 2023, all charges against Mason Greenwood were dropped by Robson, and the couple have since reconciled and reunited.

Last year Robson gave birth to Greenwood’s child. United are currently suffering through their worst ever season in the Premier League era. They have already exceeded the club record for Premier League losses and still have three matches to go.

While he would have helped with some of their scoring issues, the squad’s many severe problems could not be fixed by the presence of Mason Greenwood alone. Knowing that United must sell, Getafe are in a very advantageous position to bargain with them over Mason Greenwood.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

