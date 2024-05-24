Yet another Manchester United manager sacking- the saga continues. Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the corporation he leads, INEOS, have a minority stake in Manchester United Football Club, but total control of the football operations. And they will now replace Erik ten Hag, a Dutchman brought in under the watch of the Glazers, effective at the conclusion of tomorrow’s FA Cup Final.

So who is next? Let’s take a look at the five leading candidates to replace Ten Hag.

The hands down favorite, by overwhelming sentiment, as he’s been linked to the club on numerous occasions over the years. This is however the first time he’s been a free agent at the same time that the job is open, so it seems a natural fit.

Thomas Frank

Brentford’s boss is going to get his shot at a big club sometime; we’ve known that for awhile. The Bees are coming off a rough season, but he’s still thought to be one of the leading front-runners.

Could the German make a return to the Premier League? He is a free agent, and his pedigree is immaculate, having managed Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-German and an ill-fated tenure at Chelsea.

We already covered why he is less likely an option, despite all the conjecture saying that he is, at this link. In that story we also covered where he might be going instead.

Kieran McKenna

Ipswich’s gaffer is considered one of the fastest rising coaching prospects in the game. It’s easy to see why, as he guided Ipswich back to the Premier League with back-to-back promotions, since taking over in December 2021. He’s worked also worked as an assistant under former United managers Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

And just so we’re up to speed, Sir Alex Ferguson was at the club for 27 years (1986-2013). The next hire will be the eighth man in charge since Fergie stepped down. They are:

Ten Hag July 2022-May 2024, Ralf Rangnick (interim basis only) November 2021 to May 2022, Solskjaer December 2018-November 2021, Mourinho May 2016-December 2018, Louis van Gaal June 2014-May 2016, Ryan Giggs (interim basis only) April 2014, David Moyes August 2013-April 2014.

