Man United Transfer Talk: Thomas Tuchel, Jadon Sancho

We still don’t know what exactly is going to happen with Erik ten Hag and Jadon Sancho at Manchester United, but we do know a couple more things about both today. Thomas Tuchel is not going to be the choice to replace Ten Hag, should Old Trafford decide to part ways with him. And we do know that Sancho is not staying at MUFC, regardless of who is coaching the team next season.

We’ll get to that in a bit, but for now, the latest on Tuchel:



?? EXCL: Thomas Tuchel NOT planning to take Man United job, he wants to take a break not coaching any club this summer. Tuchel currently decided not to continue in talks with United after meeting in the recent weeks. ?? United, deciding on Erik ten Hag future soon. pic.twitter.com/J0vQWzdICu — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 9, 2024

So there is an update from Fab. Apparently, the former Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain manager was sounded out for the gig, but he took a pass on the project. Scratch his name from the list of potential United managerial candidates.

So that probably means Mauricio Pochettino is the leading candidate now….once INEOS FINALLY FIGURES OUT what they want to do about Ten Hag.

Maybe by August they’ll have that situation settled; maybe.

Turning to Sancho, BBC Sport reports that United will part ways with him, no matter who is running the show, and that they will “want £40m for the England international.” That is heavy loss, considering that they paid £73m for him in 2021. Maybe they can offload him, and Antony as well?

Sure that is wishful thinking, but this isn’t the first time we’ve heard of a price tag being slapped on Sancho. Flash back to this story from midseason, when the asking price was set for Sancho and Antony together.

United have cut their price by 10m since then. We’ll be back with more United transfer talk later.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

