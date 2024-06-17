United Legend Solskjaer Gets New Job with UEFA for Euro 2024

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is a “club legend” as a former player, at Manchester United. His Champions League heroics will never be forgotten. As a former manager, he is just pretty much a guy. Of the five gaffers that have taken over since Sir Alex Ferguson retired, Solskjaer is the only one who didn’t bag a trophy. Yes, even David Moyes claimed a piece of silverware (Community Shield).

As such, OGS hasn’t been linked with too many managerial job openings since his sacking in November of 2021.

However, Solskjaer did lead United to back to back top four finishes, including a second place finish his first season on the job.

And he was linked to the Canadian National Team job, before it went to American Jesse Marsch. There was chatter he could take the Besiktas gig, in the Turkish Super Lig too.

However, the new job landed by the Baby Faced Assassin doesn’t involve any club at all.

According to the Daily Express, Solskjaer will join UEFA for a gig that involves “technical evaluation” during the just commenced Euro 2024 tournament. Staged in Germany, the 2024 European Championships commenced with the host nation obliterating Scotland on Friday night.

The tourney then began in earnest, with a full slate of group stage play both yesterday and today.

Obviously, Solskjaer was a big part of witnessing and analyzing all that.

For what it is worth, Giovanni van Bronckhorst was the one who landed the Besiktas role.

