Man United Transfer Talk: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Anthony Martial

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has not managed since Manchester United sacked him in November of 2021. Solskjaer has had some offers, but he hasn’t found the right fit…until now, potentially. According to ESPN, Turkish Super Lig club Besiktas is moving closer to reaching an agreement that would make the Norwegian their next manager.

OGS is infamous for being the only post-Sir Alex Ferguson Man United manager never to have won a single trophy.

Even David Moyes won the Community Shield. However, Solskjaer did lead United to back to back top four finishes, including a second place finish his first season on the job.

And he was linked to the Canadian National Team job, before it went to American Jesse Marsch.

And if Solskjaer does the take job in Turkey, then he would get the chance to coach against the very same man that he replaced at Old Trafford.

Jose Mourinho was just appointed manager at Fenerbahce, where he is reportedly slated to make $11 million per season. If he takes the gig, it would be his fourth manager job, having led Molde and Cardiff City, in addition to United.

One player who worked (and disappointingly underachieved) under both Mourinho and Solskjaer is Anthony Martial.

The striker has said some not nice things about both former bosses.

He’s officially left MUFC now, but where will the Frenchman forward go next?

Well, it looks we’ll be staying in Turkey for this story, as Martial is drawing the interest of Galatasaray. United in Focus has more.

Galatasaray are just one of several clubs who are said to be keen on the idea of bringing Martial in this summer transfer window.

As he is now a free agent, he could sign at any time though, and would not have to worry about finalizing his deal before the transfer window shuts.

And since he moves over on a free, well, you can’t beat the price.

Martial made £250k-a-week in salary this past season, and that was money which was definitely NOT earned.

He’ll be forced to take a pay cut now.

If he does, then it would certainly make Galatasaray even more interested.

