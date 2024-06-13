Man United Set Mason Greenwood Valuation of £50m

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS underlings have completed their end of season review of Manchester United Football Club, and there is more to the report than just the Erik Ten Hag decision (Read how that turned out here). The overall future of Mason Greenwood was decided as well, and according to Here is the City, Greenwood will not be reintegrated into the squad now that he is technically and officially back with the club.

Having completed his loan move to Getafe, where he very much excelled, there will be a market for Greenwood this summer.

NEOS Sporting Director Sir Dave Brailsford, Sporting CEO Jean-Claude Blanc, and Technical Director Jason Wilcox have done their review and reached the conclusion that the English forward won’t be staying.

We have all known this was going to happen for awhile. And we have all expected this news for a long time too, but the HITC report just makes it seem closer to being more official.

United will hope to sell Greenwood, but they can also exercise his club option for 2025 and then send him out on loan if needs be.

So what does a very talented on-the-pitch but extremely troublesome and problematic off-the pitch (to use some euphemisms and put it mildly) forward like Mason Greenwood go for these days?

Apparently, the valuation is said to be in the neighborhood of approximately £50 million ($64m), with the likes of Atletico Madrid, Juventus, FC Barcelona and even Borussia Dortmund rumored to be interested.

Getafe would be as well, but they admit that they just can’t afford him.

