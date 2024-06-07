It has been two weeks since the season ended, with a FA Cup Final triumph, and Manchester United still don’t know what they’re going to do with manager Erik ten Hag. Worse yet, there is no end in sight as to when they will finally make a decision. Ten Hag isn’t the only one left in limbo here- the same holds true for one of the players that Ten Hag has publicly feuded with, Jadon Sancho.

Let’s start with Ten Hag, who will see his uncertain future drag on for a third week; at least.

ESPN UK reports that “United have not put a timeframe on the process and INEOS are refusing to be rushed to a conclusion.”

It is worth noting a couple things.

First, the night before the FA Cup, “reports” leaked that United would sack Ten Hag after the cup final, regardless of the result. So much for that. And secondly, Ten Hag then lashed at MUFC supporters for having unrealistic expectations, the morning of the Manchester Derby FA Cup Final.

He then gave a defiant message to club ownership/leadership after the victory over Manchester City:

“sack me now and I’ll win trophies elsewhere.”

He has a point, on both counts. Ratcliffe and his INEOS cronies may have taken over, butt he Glazer brothers indecision/dragging your feet/incessantly delaying everything nonsense persists.

Moving to Sancho, who just doesn’t rate, in the eyes of Ten Hag, his Borussia Dortmund loan has officially completed.

Sancho has said his official goodbyes to BVB, expressing a whole lotta love.

What a crazy 6 months @bvb09 We win together we lose together, these moments only make us stronger! I’m so grateful to be apart of such an amazing group of players! I want to congratulate Real Madrid on winning the Champions League. We came up short on the night, but we… pic.twitter.com/yxO3FIrxpG — Jadon Sancho (@Sanchooo10) June 3, 2024

And Dortmund have reciprocated the love.

The club account responded to this with a very positive emoji. But what happens to the English international now? You already know the story of the fall out between Ten Hag and Sancho, and that leaves the winger/attacking midfielder unable to return. So he’s in limbo too.

By the way, this is hilarious:

A journalist to Jadon Sancho after the UCL final: “See you on the United tour!”pic.twitter.com/cwW4vom7wR — ??? ???’? ???? ???? (@TenHagBall_) June 3, 2024

