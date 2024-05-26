Kobbie Mainoo Draws Very High Praise from Paul Scholes

Kobbie Mainoo is deserving of winning the Manchester United Player of the Year award. The 19-year-old midfielder, who will be a part of the England national team at the Euros next summer, is drawing high praise from all corners of the MUFC community.

Paul Scholes, one of the greatest midfielders in history, said that Mainoo is actually much better than he was at that age.

Scholesy wrote on his Instagram page: “Read a few comparisons between me and this kid last week…don’t waste your time.”

“Don’t waste your time, he is 10 times the player I was at 19.”

Wow! High praise indeed.

Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho scored the two goals for Manchester United today, as they upset City in the FA Cup Final.

It was, by far, the highlight of the season for United and it was the kids who came up the biggest.

Garnacho had a lot of great things to say about his teammate Mainoo.

“Incredible,” he said to BBC One after the cup triumph.

“The best player in the squad and he’s the youngest. We’re also good friends. I’m so happy for him.”

Later, Kobbie Mainoo posted on Instagram: “By any means necessary! God bless this football club. FA CUP CHAMPIONS 2024.”

Garnacho replied to the post: “You are the best,” and he included a love heart emoji.

Club legend Wayne Rooney sung the praises of the Stockport product as well.

“Mainoo, Kobbie Mainoo, for such a young lad, take his goal out of it, the composure he has shown on the ball for such a young lad has been excellent,” Rooney said during his time doing punditry work today for the BBC.

“Incredible. It’s so good to see a player from the Academy coming through and dictating the games for Manchester United.

Rooney continued:

“He’s had some moments when he’s struggled as well since he’s been in the first team, but I think this afternoon he’s been absolutely [brilliant]. You look as his composure on the ball, little passes, little one-twos, playing people in behind – I think he’s been incredible.”

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

