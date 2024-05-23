Man United FA Cup Final News: Ten Hag, Maguire, Rashford

Today was FA Cup Final Media Day and with it came a very news-worthy press conference from manager Erik ten Hag. No one really knows for sure if he’s staying or going in his current role beyond Saturday, but despite all the sacking speculation, it seems like he’s staying put.

When asked about his future, Ten Hag sounded confident that he’s going to be around, as the Dutchman indicated that he has summer transfer window plans.

? Erik ten Hag on if the FA Cup final could be his final game: “I have nothing to say. Just focusing on first win the game on Saturday and then the project, keep going with the project”. “Transfers? Of course I’m thinking about it, but my focus is until Saturday”. pic.twitter.com/avbLRv5Tla — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 23, 2024

BREAKING: Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag confirms Harry Maguire is unavailable for the FA Cup final on Saturday ?? pic.twitter.com/kRfSDUAQBa — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) May 23, 2024

“I came here to win trophies,” Ten Hag said.

“Saturday is the next opportunity. We earned it as a team and now we have to go for it.”

Ten Hag also ruled out polarizing and embattled central defender Harry Maguire, due to injury. Speaking of England players, Maguire was named to the Three Lions Euro 2024 squad, but Marcus Rashford was not. While surprising, it is certainly deserved that Rashford got left off.

He’s been pretty bad, when it comes to form, this season.

Erik ten Hag says Marcus Rashford will use the disappointment from being left out of England’s Euro 2024 squad to fuel him ?#BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/nsrYlOI6Ps — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) May 23, 2024

Ten Hag said the forward will use it as motivation.

“That is the career, ups and downs and a down can also be fuel,” he said

“That is what I see in training. He will be highly motivated. He is highly talented. He has already a big career. I am sure he will get over this and get even more goals.”

