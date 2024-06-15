Estevao Willian Completes Chelsea Medical Ahead of €34m Move

Chelsea FC will soon announce their first signing of the summer transfer window- Estevao Willian. He has signed his contract and completed his medical evaluation. All we are waiting for now is the “holding a pen over a contract while sitting at a desk” photo opportunity, and of course the “holding up your new shirt against the official club crest backdrop.”

Here is more on the 17-year-old Palmeiras winger.

??? Medical tests also completed for Willian Estevão as new Chelsea player in Brazil. ??? https://t.co/BuxDWXtCkn — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 14, 2024

Both Estevao Willian, and his soon to be former teammate, Endrick, are considered to potentially be The Next Big Thing in South American football.

Willian (not to be confused with the other Willian, who played for Chelsea from 2013-2020 and is with Fulham now), will sign a deal that would potentially increase his transfer fee another €23m, provided he meets specific performance-based incentives

It is somewhat similar to the contract given to Endrick by Real Madrid. That deal was for a €35m up front fee plus €25m in potential bonuses. He will make the move to the Spanish capital, in an official capacity, come July.

Estevao Willian will join Chelsea, officially, when he turns 18 next year.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

