Harry Maguire Says He’s ‘devastated’ by England Omission

Harry Maguire has spoken out about his getting axed the England squad that will be compete at the 2024 European Championships. The Manchester United central defender, who typically plays much better for country than he does for club for some reason, took to social media to convey that he is devastated by Gareth Southgate’s decision to leave him out of the team.

Apparently, Harry Maguire just could not overcome the calf injury that he suffered late in the season with United.

“I am devastated not to have been selected to play for England at the Euros this summer,” Maguire wrote on Instagram. “Despite my best efforts, I have not been able to overcome an injury to my calf.

“Maybe I pushed myself too hard, to try and make it. Simply, I am absolutely gutted. For me, representing England is the highest honour. It means everything to me.

“If I can’t help the team as a player, I will support them as a fan – along with the rest of the country. Go and win it boys. Next, I will return to the supervision of the Manchester United medical team in order to prepare for next season.”

As you can see below, Harry Maguire wasn’t the only big name omitted from the Three Lions squad.

???????? The seven England players to miss out on the EURO 2024 squad are: ? Jack Grealish

? Harry Maguire

? James Maddison

? Jarrad Branthwaite

? James Trafford

? Curtis Jones

? Jarrell Quansah pic.twitter.com/qN2XPnTNKq — Football Tweet ?? (@Football__Tweet) June 6, 2024

As indicated in the IG post above, the polarizing and embattled center back will now head back to the club to work on his rehabilitation.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

