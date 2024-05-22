Vincent Kompany Not a Candidate for Chelsea Manager Job

Vincent Kompany has been linked with the open Chelsea managerial position, as the southwest London club looks to replace Mauricio Pochettino. However, it looks like it might be time to scratch Kompany from the list of potential candidates.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Kompany has not received an overture from Stamford Bridge yet.

??? Vincent Kompany has still not received any call from Chelsea despite links with the job. Kompany remains in contact with FC Bayern as revealed on Monday, talks took place and he’s keen on this chance. He’s waiting for Bayern to decide for their fav option in the list. pic.twitter.com/LaSMx7OSYl — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 22, 2024

And on top of that, he’s actually more of a candidate for the Bayern Munich job, who are certainly struggling majorly to figure out their managerial situation.

Vincent Kompany, at first glance, would certainly not the kind of CV that one would expect for a club like Bayern. After all, Burnley just relegated.

However, the Bundesliga giants have bungled their manager search so badly that they really can’t afford to be choosy anymore.

So who is in frame for the Chelsea job?

It’s hard to say right now, but it is easy to understand why Roberto de Zerbi and Thomas Tuchel have been considered leading contenders.

Ruben Amorim is a name gaining traction as well.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

