Chelsea at Bayern Munich Starting Lineup Predictions

In looking at UEFA Champions League Matchday 1 of 8, there are several matchups which stand out as special, but the “best” one is clear- Chelsea FC at Bayern Munich. Both are undefeated so far on this very young season. In the three days of UCL action ahead, this is probably the only matchup of two giant clubs.

The current holders of the FIFA Club World Cup trophy will visit the reigning Bundesliga champions on Tuesday night.

UEFA Champions League Matchday 1 of 8

Chelsea FC at Bayern Munich

Kickoff: Wed. Sept 17, 8pm, Allianz Arena, Munich, Bavaria, Germany

Preview Material for Both Clubs: Team News Starting Lineup Predictions

Both sides will obviously and naturally go with their strongest starting lineup possible. A match like this is the perfect chance to get the continental campaign started off the right foot.

Here is what we think that looks like.

Chelsea (4-2-3-1)

Robert Sanchez; Reece James, Tosin Adarabioyo, Trevoh Chalobah, Marc Cucurella; Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo; Neto, Palmer, Jamie Gittens; Pedro

Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1)

Manuel Neuer; Konrad Laimer, Dayot Upamecano, Jonathan Tah, Josip Stanisic; Joshua Kimmich, Aleksandar Pavlovic; Michael Olise, Serge Gnabry, Luis Diaz; Harry Kane

