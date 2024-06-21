Every summer brings a handful of transfer sagas that one can honestly label as the most tedious/protracted/downright annoying of the window. In 2024, you already have several that could definitely have the label applied to them. Michael Olise will now not likely be branded into this category, however, because a decision has been made.

Chelsea, long considered the front-runners this summer transfer window, have dropped out.

? EXCLUSIVE: Michael Olise has chosen to join Bayern Munich. #FCBayern among 3 clubs (+ Chelsea / Newcastle) to contact Crystal Palace last week & now expected to agree deal with #CPFC for 22yo winger, whose contract includes release clause @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/xy2LCR92kE — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) June 21, 2024

The 22-year-old Crystal Palace winger will be joining Bayern Munich instead.

What a tandem he’ll make with Harry Kane in the attacking third in Bavaria. While many questioned the Vincent Kompany hire by Bayern (as they should have!), it is clear that the club is giving their young new manager lots of talent to work with.

How much will Munich pay to exercise Olise’s release clause? Well according to reporter and transfer expert Duncan Castle (via the Football Transfers podcast):

“The figure that’s gone out in the media is that the release clause is £60m. I’m told that it’s more than £60m.”

Olise had also been linked to Newcastle United and Manchester United. Although the latter team had already started diverting their attention from Olise, and instead towards Joshua Zirzkee. As for Chelsea, well, this is the second time that they have dropped their pursuit of a big name forward this summer. Stamford Bridge were long linked to Victor Osimhen, but then decided that they’re actually not that interested.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

