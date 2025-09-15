Bayern Munich left back Raphael Guerreiro just cannot catch a break right now. He was brought on at half time of Bayern’s 5-0 rout over Hamburg on Saturday…only to be taken off again 17 minutes later due to his rib injury. Guerreiro is a doubt, at the very least for Wednesday’s Champions League headliner fixture against Chelsea.

If he doesn’t play on Tuesday night, then he’ll join manager Vincent Kompany’s growing list of long-term injury absentees.

UEFA Champions League Matchday 1 of 8

Chelsea FC at Bayern Munich

Kickoff: Wed. Sept 17, 8pm, Allianz Arena, Munich, Bavaria, Germany

Preview Material for Both Clubs: Team News Starting Lineup Predictions

Team News for Both Sides

Right now, that list stands at three: Alphonso Davies (knee), Hiroki Ito (foot) and Jamal Musiala (ankle). Elsewhere Chelsea cast-off/loanee Nicolas Jackson IS eligible to face his parent club here. This is continental competition so the striker could play here, but most likely won’t.

He hasn’t established himself in Bavaria yet, following his major transfer saga drama in the closing days of the summer window.

Shifting gears to the Blues, Benoit Badiashile (unspecified muscle issue), Romeo Lavia (undisclosed muscular problem) and Estêvão Willian (unspecified illness) are all doubtful for this one.

Meanwhile the likes of Mykhailo Mudryk (suspension), Dario Essugo (thigh), Liam Delap (hamstring), and Levi Colwill (ACL) are all confirmed as out for this one.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

