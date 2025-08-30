Nicolas Jackson Set to Join Bayern Munich on £13m Loan Move

Chelsea FC are doing a good job of off-loading their deadwood as the summer transfer window comes to a close. Nicolas Jackson, who we will cover here, is going to Bayern Munich on a season long loan. Christopher Nkunku, who we covered here in this post, has officially joined AC Milan on a permanent switch.

Getting back to Jackson, Chelsea have struck a deal with the Bavarian giants for a loan fee of £13 million (or $17.5m).

The deal, subject to his passing the Bayern medical, includes an option to make the transfer permanent, at a fee of £56.25m (or $76m). There is not an obligation to buy, but rather an option.

According to an ESPN report, this transfer deal “includes a clause that will give Chelsea a percentage of any future move.”

Jackson, who was linked to the likes of Newcastle, Juventus and Aston Villa, failed to make his mark at Stamford Bridge since joining from Villarreal in 2023. (I mean there could still be a future for him west London, but it’s very unlikely)

With 24 goals in 65 appearances (13 goals in 37 appearances last season) in a Chelsea shirt, he was known more for accruing bookings (he seriously had some issues with this) than he was for putting the ball in net.

