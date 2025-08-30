Christopher Nkunku Joins AC Milan on a €42m Deal

Chelsea are showing the world exactly how it’s done, when it comes to jettisoning surplus to requirements players. That’s a key part of winning the summer transfer window- the sales can be just as important, if not more so, than the buys. Even though they don’t get the same amount of attention). Injury prone forward Christopher Nkunku has officially joined AC Milan on a permanent transfer.

This comes on the heels of Nicolas Jackson going to Bayern Munich on a season long loan (which we covered in the last post). Nkunku joins Milan on a five year deal that would keep him at the Serie A outfit until June 2030.

He came to Stamford Bridge in 2023, on a big money move from RB Leipzig, but got hurt in the preseason and never really recovered form after that.

Nkunku is one of many athletes who have unfortunately succumbed to that notorious Soldier Field turf in Chicago.

That playing surface has an awful history, and it was there, during an August of 2023 friendly against Borussia Dortmund that he injured his knee.

Nkunku missed significant time, fell out of favor, and now he’s going to Italy on a €42 million (or $49m) move. Perhaps a fresh start will be good for him?

Given how much Chelsea made over their final third this summer, it was right and good for Nkunku (and Jackson for that matter) to move on.

