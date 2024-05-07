Man City Starting XI Prediction, Team News at Fulham FC

Manchester City are fully fit and raring to go for the run-in. Ahead of next weekend’s league fixture at Fulham FC, manager Pep Guardiola has a fully fit squad. Phil Foden, Ruben Dias and Ederson were all injury doubts heading into the 5-1 rout of Wolves, but all three made the matchday squad, and two of the trio actually started.

Manchester City at Fulham FC FYIs

Kick-off time/Date 12:30pm, Saturday May 11, 2024, Craven Cottage, London, UK

PL Form: Man City WWWWW Fulham FC DDLWL

PL Standing: Man City 2nd, 82 pts Fulham FC 13th, 44 pts

Google Result Probability: Man City 78% Fulham FC 9% Draw 13%

Unless something goes awry during training this week, Pep will have a fully fit squad to choose from.

Speaking of Guardiola, ICYMI, his agent spoke out about the narratives linking him with a return to Bayern Munich. Pep’s reps strongly discredited the idea, citing the fact that his deal runs until 2025.

If City ends this season as Premier League champions, they would become the first club to ever win four in a row. It would also mark the club’s fifth league title in six seasons and sixth overall of the Pep Guardiola era.

Starting XI Prediction

Ederson; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Manuel Akanji, Josko Gvardiol; Rodri, Mateo Kovacic; Phil Foden, Kevin De Bruyne, Jeremy Doku; Erling Haaland

