While Manchester City lost the FA Cup final yesterday, they did win their fourth consecutive Premier League titles this season. No one has ever won four in a row before. The club will celebrate with an open-top bus parade later tonight in Manchester city centre today.

The bus will leave from the National Football Museum, Cathedral Gardens, at approximately 7:30pm local time. It will then head through Exchange Square and down Deansgate. The parade concludes at the Hilton in the Beetham Tower at around 9pm.

City have now won the league title in six of the past seven years. That is truly hegemony, dynasty, a different level, whatever you want to call it. Speaking on Championship Sunday, after the league title clinching win, midfield maestro Phil Foden said his teammates have truly made history.

“It’s so hard to put into words what we’ve done,” the English international said.

“No team has ever done it. Working all year for this moment, it’s such a special feeling to share it with the fans.”

The parade will take place after the Great Manchester Run, a 10K and half-marathon that draws about 25,000 participants every year. The parade will conclude with a stage show featuring speeches by players and coaches, live music and more.

The event will be broadcasted on BT Tower.

Here is the full parade route below:

