Is a double in store for Manchester City? Obviously it wouldn’t be as impressive as last season’s treble, but still a big deal nonetheless. Only Man United, a team that has suffered through an awful season, stands in the way of their next trophy.

At MCFC, they have become a trophy winning machine, but one has to wonder if a reckoning might be on its way.

Manchester Derby FA Cup Final FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. May 25, 3pm, Wembley Stadium, London, UK

Team News: Man United Man City

Starting XI Predictions: Man United Man City

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

United Transfer Window Analysis: Nine Players Who Likely Leave Seven Players They Should Keep

Seven Players Who are on the Spot Next Season

Fun Fact: this is just the second ever Manchester derby FA Cup Final

Recent series history: United have won five of the last seven meetings between these two rivals in the FA Cup competition

There are the 115 charges that we’re told “couldn’t be more serious,” and that might lead to a summer exodus in the roster. Ederson, if he does in fact leave, could be the start of a large wave of departures. Of course, this is all a lot of if/then propositions and scenarios, and it is to contemplated, down the road, this offseason.

For now, here is the lineup we think Pep Guardiola could go with on Sunday.

Man City Starting XI Prediction vs Man United (FA Cup Final)

Stefan Ortega; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Manuel Akanji, Josko Gvardiol; Rodri, Mateo Kovacic; Phil Foden, Jeremy Doku, Bernardo Silva; Erling Haaland

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories