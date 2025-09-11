While Manchester United are currently in crisis mode (and honestly, it feels like they are always in this state since Sir Alex Ferguson retired 12 years ago), they’re actually higher up in the table than their “noisy neighbors” (to use a Fergieism) right now. Yes, it’s true- United head into the first Manchester Derby sitting in 9th place while Manchester City are 14th. And while United have their fair share of injuries right now, City are in full blown injury crisis mode.

We’ll cover it in detail, in the next post, but Pep Guardiola’s squad has an injury list a mile long.

Manchester Derby FYIs

Kickoff: Sun, Sept. 14, 4:30pm, Etihad Stadium

Starting XI Predictions: Man United Man City

Team News: Man United Man City

Full Injury Updates: United Part 1 United Part 2 City Part 1 City Part 2

Google Result Probability: Man United Win 21%, Man City Win 56%, Draw 23%

So when you consider these factors, plus the fact that United have looked better lately in this rivalry (they have certainly won a couple of Manchester Derbies here and there while they were the unquestioned far inferior side), and I kind of like their chances this weekend.

We doubt that Matheus Cunha and Mason Mount will be available for this one, so we didn’t pick them in our prediction. Benjamin Sesko MUST start here, because if he doesn’t, then what are we even doing here?

Seriously, why did manager Ruben Amorim bench Sesko the first couple of games?

That’s nonsensical. Also, who will start in between the sticks now that Senne Lammens has arrived, and Andre Onana is departing?

Does Altay Bayindir keep his position?

Manchester United Starting Lineup Prediction at Manchester City

Senne Lammens; Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Luke Shaw; Patrick Dorgu, Casemiro, Manuel Ugarte, Amad Diallo; Bruno Fernandes, Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

Related Posts via Categories