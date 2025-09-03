The international break is here, and at this moment, Manchester United have three injury concerns: striker Matheus Cunha, midfielder Mason Mount and central defender Lisandro Martinez. United currently sit ninth in the Premier League table, which isn’t too terrible, all things considered.

Ninth place is certainly not good, nor up to standard at Old Trafford, but it also sounds less than awful, given the feeling that surrounds the club right now.

Interestingly enough, they’ll head into the next match, the first Manchester Derby of the season, looking down on City in the table. The blue side of Manchester currently sit 13th in the table.

But we’ll preview that one later on down the line. For now, let’s take a look at the current Man United injury situation.

Mason Mount and Matheus Cunha

Both Cunha and Mount failed to complete the full 90 minutes in the 3-2 win over Burnley on Saturday. Manager Ruben Amorim said in his post game news conference:

“We will check them (Mount and Cunha). We need those guys really bad to be really competitive.”

For Cunha, the injury is reportedly a hamstring strain. With Mount, the problem is undisclosed/unspecified.

Amorim went on to mention that Mount played half an hour while injured, and that his being subbed off was just a precaution.

“With Mount I was not risking another player,” Amorim added. So the former Chelsea man is ok? I guess we’ll see as the derby draws closer.

Lisandro Martinez

The central defender is still recovering from a serious knee injury, and we won’t see him again until well after the October international break.

“Licha is a difficult situation,” Amorim said the last time that he spoke on the center back’s situation (back in February).

“He’s going to be out for a while. We don’t know the extent of the injury, but it’s an injury that is going to take time.”

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

Related Posts via Categories